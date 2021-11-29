Widespread rains in plains, snowfall on upper reaches in A J&K during Dec 5 and 7 predicted:

Widespread rainfall in plains and snowfall on top mountainous terrain in Azad Jammu Kashmir has been predicted as a western disturbance is most likely to affect the during December 5 and 7

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) : Widespread rainfall in plains and snowfall on top mountainous terrain in Azad Jammu Kashmir has been predicted as a western disturbance is most likely to affect the during December 5 and 7.

A Met experts opined that widespread light to moderate snow or rainfall in plains of Azad Jammu Kashmir is expected during December 5 and 7, while some place at higher reaches may receive heavy snowfall.

"A Western Disturbance is most likely to affect J&K during 5-7th Dec. Widespread light to moderate snow or rainfall in plains of lake district of Mirpur is expected during above period. Some places on higher reaches (above 2000m) may receive heavy snow (1-2 feet) whereas plains likely to receive 2-3 inches of snow," the experts predicted.

The weather experts said that as of next 24 hours, there's no forecast of heavy snow or rainfall in plains in Kashmir.