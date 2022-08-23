Widespread rains predicted for most KP districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday forecast widespread rains with thunderstorms in the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

These weather conditions may prevail in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, North & South Waziristan districts.

It said heavy rains could cause flooding in local drains, main rivers and mountain streams and landslides in mountainous areas of the province.

The highest temperature in the province was recorded at 36°C in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu.