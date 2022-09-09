Widespread rains, thundershower forecast in KP from Sep 10 to 15

The Met Office on Friday predicted widespread, heavy rain-thunder shower with gusty winds in most parts of the province from September 10 to 15 and warns land sliding and flash flooding in local nullahs and rivers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Met Office on Friday predicted widespread, heavy rain-thunder shower with gusty winds in most parts of the province from September 10 to 15 and warns land sliding and flash flooding in local nullahs and rivers.

It said that heavy rains with thundershower was likely to occur over districts of Malakand and Hazara divisions with occasional gaps. Similarly scattered to fairly widespread rains with thundershower accompanied by gusty winds was likely to occur in Mardan and Peshawar divisions from September 10 to 15.

Isolated to scattered rains with thundershower accompanied by gusty winds were predicted for Kohat, Bannu and DI Khan divisions from September 11 to 15.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KP warned that heavy falls at upper catchment areas might generate flash flooding in local nullahs and rivers and hills torrents in the province. Heavy showers might trigger land sliding in vulnerable hilly areas of the province.

PDMA directed all the district administrations to adopt precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life, damage to infrastructure, crops and animals.