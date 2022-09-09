UrduPoint.com

Widespread Rains, Thundershower Forecast In KP From Sep 10 To 15

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Widespread rains, thundershower forecast in KP from Sep 10 to 15

The Met Office on Friday predicted widespread, heavy rain-thunder shower with gusty winds in most parts of the province from September 10 to 15 and warns land sliding and flash flooding in local nullahs and rivers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Met Office on Friday predicted widespread, heavy rain-thunder shower with gusty winds in most parts of the province from September 10 to 15 and warns land sliding and flash flooding in local nullahs and rivers.

It said that heavy rains with thundershower was likely to occur over districts of Malakand and Hazara divisions with occasional gaps. Similarly scattered to fairly widespread rains with thundershower accompanied by gusty winds was likely to occur in Mardan and Peshawar divisions from September 10 to 15.

Isolated to scattered rains with thundershower accompanied by gusty winds were predicted for Kohat, Bannu and DI Khan divisions from September 11 to 15.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KP warned that heavy falls at upper catchment areas might generate flash flooding in local nullahs and rivers and hills torrents in the province. Heavy showers might trigger land sliding in vulnerable hilly areas of the province.

PDMA directed all the district administrations to adopt precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life, damage to infrastructure, crops and animals.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kohat Mardan Malakand September All From Rains

Recent Stories

Minister chairs meeting of Punjab Numberdar Associ ..

Minister chairs meeting of Punjab Numberdar Association

58 seconds ago
 CTD Sukkur arrests two alleged terrorists

CTD Sukkur arrests two alleged terrorists

1 minute ago
 2.5m bales of cotton urgently required: PTEA

2.5m bales of cotton urgently required: PTEA

1 minute ago
 President visits British HC to condole Queen Eliza ..

President visits British HC to condole Queen Elizabeth's sad demise

1 minute ago
 PM assures IHC to resolve issue of missing persons ..

PM assures IHC to resolve issue of missing persons with sincerity

12 minutes ago
 DPO chairs meeting for Chehlum Imam Hussain

DPO chairs meeting for Chehlum Imam Hussain

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.