Widespread Thunderstorms, Rain To Lash Upper Catchments Of All Major Rivers: NDMA

Thu 25th July 2019 | 10:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Thursday said widespread thunderstorms and rain of moderate to heavy intensity with very heavy falls at scattered places is likely over the Upper Catchments of all major Rivers.

According to daily monsoon situation report issued here, the extensive showers besides rivers' catchments were also expected with very heavy falls at scattered places along with Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sahiwal Divisions as per the future forecast provided by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

However, PMD forecast also stated scattered thunderstorms and rain with isolated heavy falls was expected over East Balochistan and Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions, it added.

Significant rainfall reported during last 24 hours reported (in millimeters) was Islamabad (Saidpur) 141 mm, Islamabad (Zeropoint) 120 mm, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad) 97 mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala) 83 mm, Narowal 61 mm and Lahore (AP) 57 mm.

The PMD forecast also mentioned that high to exceptionally high flood was expected in River Jhelum at Mangla Upstream, high to very high flood was likely in River Chenab while Medium to High Flood in Rivers Indus and Kabul.

"Medium to High Flood is likely in River Ravi at Jassar along with Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division.

Furthermore, Nullahs and Tributaries of all Rivers including Balochistan may also reach Medium to High Flood," it added.

The Rivers flow situation by Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) said River Kabul at Nowshera was in low flood level.

"All other major Rivers are in the state of their normal flows. Medium to High level flow is expected in Nullahs of Rivers Ravi and Chenab during next 48 hours," it noted.

The road situation as per monsoon report stated that the road between Chitral City and Golen Valley was damaged and blocked where restoration work was underway by district administration.

Meanwhile, all other roads and railway routes across the Country were clear.

In view of ongoing Monsoon season and considering the weather forecast by PMD, relevant stakeholders were advised to remain on Alert and ensure timely clearance of sewerage and drainage system in all major cities including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan and Peshawar by all stakeholders.

The advisory also called for issuing Alert to people residing in or close to river plains and water courses, raising awareness to public with regards to vacating dangerous buildings, remaining away from electric wires and avoid swimming during rain especially in underpasses.

Advising vulnerable population not to venture Nullahs crossing/ likely flash flooding routes along with tourists to remain apprised about weather forecast, it added.

The overall damages reported till date narrated a total of 51 people got injured with 55 perished in various incidents whereas 186 houses were reported to be damaged across the country with 154 houses fully damaged, the monsoon report said.

The relief provided by Authority to the affected population included 727 tents, 17.35 tonnes food items, 1000 blankets, 200 plastic mats and 100 sleeping mats, the report added.

