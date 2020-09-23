UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Widow Allegedly Gang-raped In Surjani Area Of Karachi : Police

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 48 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 02:46 PM

Widow allegedly gang-raped in Surjani area of Karachi : Police

The victim alleges that an estate agent along with his accomplice gang-raped her when she went to their office to get information about a plot in Surjani police precinct.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2020) A widow was allegedly gang-raped by a estate gang rape and his accomplice in Surjani area, the police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the woman went to a estate office for getting information about a plot but she alleged that the estate agent along with his accomplice raped her. She said she lived in a rented house and was employee at a local factory.

“I went to estate office to get information about a plot where the estate raped me and his accomplice also,” the victim was quoted as saying by the police.

The police registered FIR on her complaint and started investigation into the subject matter.

On Tuesday, a 22-year old girl was sexually assaulted in Clifton area of Karachi by three unknown men.

The victim was found unconscious by the police officials who recorded her statement and set her for medico-legal upon her allegation of rape. The incident took place in Boat Basin police precinct. The police registered the case while ASP Clifton Zahida Perveen was assigned the task of further investigation. According to the reports, CCTV footage was taken by the police concerned to initiate proper investigation in the case.

It may be mentioned here that the cases of rape and sexual harassment have increased after Lahore Motorway incident of gang-rape wherein a woman who was French nation became victim. She was raped in front of her children when her car went out of fuel at Motorway near Gujjarpura area and the rapists deprived her of her ornaments, cash and car-registration documents.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Police Motorway Car May Women FIR Employment

Recent Stories

Migrants rescued in English Channel as EU to unvei ..

7 minutes ago

IHC turns down Zardari’s plea for acquittal in c ..

22 minutes ago

Student commits suicide

7 minutes ago

One killed, another injured in tehsil kutchery

7 minutes ago

Laos records new death from dengue fever

7 minutes ago

Philippine military to review troop accounts after ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.