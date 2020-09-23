Widow allegedly gang-raped in Surjani area of Karachi : Police

(@fidahassanain)

The victim alleges that an estate agent along with his accomplice gang-raped her when she went to their office to get information about a plot in Surjani police precinct.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2020) A widow was allegedly gang-raped by a estate gang rape and his accomplice in Surjani area, the police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the woman went to a estate office for getting information about a plot but she alleged that the estate agent along with his accomplice raped her. She said she lived in a rented house and was employee at a local factory.

“I went to estate office to get information about a plot where the estate raped me and his accomplice also,” the victim was quoted as saying by the police.

The police registered FIR on her complaint and started investigation into the subject matter.

On Tuesday, a 22-year old girl was sexually assaulted in Clifton area of Karachi by three unknown men.

The victim was found unconscious by the police officials who recorded her statement and set her for medico-legal upon her allegation of rape. The incident took place in Boat Basin police precinct. The police registered the case while ASP Clifton Zahida Perveen was assigned the task of further investigation. According to the reports, CCTV footage was taken by the police concerned to initiate proper investigation in the case.

It may be mentioned here that the cases of rape and sexual harassment have increased after Lahore Motorway incident of gang-rape wherein a woman who was French nation became victim. She was raped in front of her children when her car went out of fuel at Motorway near Gujjarpura area and the rapists deprived her of her ornaments, cash and car-registration documents.