Widow Allegedly Raped At Gun Point

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:13 PM

Widow allegedly raped at gun point

A youth has raped a widow at gun point in Mananwala

MANANWALA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) A youth has raped a widow at gun point in Mananwala.One Zeerak Masih, 23 resident of village Wara Nihala while finding widow Abida Bibi alone barged into her home and raped her at gun point;Mananwala police have registered the case on the report of victim widow and arrested Zeerak Masih besides launching investigation.

Medical report has confirmed the rape incident.The residents of the area have demanded of police to take stern action against the accused;

More Stories From Pakistan

