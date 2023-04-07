Close
Widow Brutally Killed; Body Found In Pieces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Widow brutally killed; body found in pieces

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Police on Friday found the body of a widow, who was brutally killed by unidentified assailants, in a bag inside her home.

Police sources said some unidentified persons broke into the victim's house in Mohallah Ghulab Shah when she was alone. They not only killed her but also chopped off the body into pieces with a sharp-edged weapon.

The woman was identified as 48-year-old Nasreen Bibi, the sources said, adding the neighbours had informed the city police station when they detected a foul smell originating from her home.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hospital, where it was confirmed that the corpse was three days old.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

