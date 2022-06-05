Widow Found Murdered
Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :A woman was found murdered in a nearby locality on Sunday.
Police said that a widow Iqra Bibi was residing in Sindhu Town along with her three kids. Iqra and her children slept at night at their home.
This morning, her 7-year-old son spotted her body with slit throat in the washroom.
In another incident, some passersby witnessed corpse of a young man floating in Gogera Branch Canal near Jaranwala and informedthe police.
The police took both the bodies into custody and started investigation.