Widow found murdered

FAISALABAD, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :A woman was found murdered in a nearby locality on Sunday.

Police said that a widow Iqra Bibi was residing in Sindhu Town along with her three kids. Iqra and her children slept at night at their home.

This morning, her 7-year-old son spotted her body with slit throat in the washroom.

In another incident, some passersby witnessed corpse of a young man floating in Gogera Branch Canal near Jaranwala and informedthe police.

The police took both the bodies into custody and started investigation.