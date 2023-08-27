Widow get pension dues of Rs3.7m on ombudsman order

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Pension dues of Rs.3.7 million were paid to widow of a deceased government employee on the order of Punjab Ombudsman Major (Retired) Azam Suleman Khan.

A spokesman to district administration said here on Sunday that Muhammad Boota was working as guard in the Forest Department when he died during service on April 08, 2021.

His widow approached the Punjab Ombudsman as the Forest Department failed to make payment of pension dues and arrears of her deceased husband to her despite submission of necessary document along with pension case.

The plaintiff in her application also demanded job for her daughter under deceased employees' quota.

The Punjab Ombudsman after hearing the application and observing the case directed the forest department to make payment of Rs.3701688/- to the widow,while that appointment of her daughter Aneela Naureen under rule 17-A was in progress, spokesman added.