Widow gets financial assistance after husband commits suicide

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) ::Minister of State Mian Shabbir Ali Qureshi Thursday handed over Rs 300,000 cheque to a widow on behalf of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar after her husband allegedly committed suicide due to poverty.

Taking notice of the alleged suicide committed by a poor labourer Nazir on Apr 27 in Kot Addu, CM Buzdar had instructed Minister of State Mian Shabbir Ali Qureshi to pay visit to the family and hand over financial assistance cheque to the widow.

Minister handed over the cheque to the widow and said that provincial government would also provide a job to the widow to enable her support to her family.