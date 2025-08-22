Widow Gets Rs 2m Insurance Claim On Ombudsman's Order
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A widow, who had been running from pillar to post to get her hands on the insurance claim, received Rs 2 million cheque on the orders of Muhammad Zahid Malik, the regional head of Federal Ombudsman office Multan on Friday.
The widow, Samina Nazar, had stated in her complaint to the Federal Ombudsman that her husband had opted for insurance policy of State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) and died five years later. Upon his death, she applied for her insurance claim but SLIC did not approve it.
Dr. Zahid Malik who is also the south Punjab coordinator for Federal Ombudsman Pakistan began investigations and it emerged SLIC had been refusing the claim because the insurance record was missing from their office.
Dr. Zahid ordered SLIC to check the record available with the widow and pay her insurance claim within a fortnight.
The SLIC, in compliance with the order, approved her claim and paid her over Rs 2 million as insurance claim, officials said.
The widow expressed gratitude to the Federal Ombudsman and staff.
Dr. Zahid said, people should feel free to file complaints against maladministration of any federal department and promised to address their genuine grievances.
People can file complaints on a simple plain paper, send it by post, in person or through electronic communications means like email etc.
