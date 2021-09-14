Widow gets Rs1.2m in terms of group insurance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Ombudsman Sindh, Aijaz Ahmed Khan on Tuesday handed over a cheque of Rs.1.2 million to widow of Zakir Siddiqui in terms of group insurance.

Complainant Mehnaz widow of Zakir Siddiqui had filed a complaint in March 2021 stating that her husband was Superintendent in the office of District education Office Jamshoro, who died in January 2018 but dues of Group Insurance, financial assistance and benevolent fund were not paid to her despite completion of all the formalities.

Following that the Ombudsman assigned investigation to Syed Razi Naqvi, consultant, who immediately took up the matter with the officials concerned and the representatives of State Life Insurance Corporation presented a cheque amounting to Rs.1.2 million, which was handed over to the widow complainant with assurance that payment of remaining dues would also be paid soon.