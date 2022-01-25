Widow killed over land dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A woman was killed over a land dispute by her in-laws over a land dispute here in area of Kotli Said Amir police station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :A woman was killed over a land dispute by her in-laws over a land dispute here in area of Kotli Said Amir police station.

Police said on Tuesday the victim was identified as 45-year-old Robina Kausar widow of Qaiser Mehmood r/o Karool village.

On the report of deceased's brother, case was registered against six persons,while further investigation was underway.