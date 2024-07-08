Open Menu

Widow Murdered In Shahkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Widow murdered in Shahkot

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) A 60-year-old widow was found murdered in her home in Shahkot, Chichawatni on Monday here.

According to police, the victim named Jamila Bibi was found with her throat slit and her body was discovered in her house.

Police reports indicate that Jamila's husband, Sardar Ali had passed away some time ago and the couple had no children.

Jameela was living alone in her house when unknown assailants attacked her with weapons late at night.

The police have registered a case and formed a team to arrest the suspects who are still at large.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination at the Tehsil Hospital.

APP/mjm/378

Related Topics

Police Chichawatni Family

Recent Stories

Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue ..

Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..

11 minutes ago
 Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange buildin ..

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

1 day ago
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

2 days ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

2 days ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

2 days ago
 Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

2 days ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan