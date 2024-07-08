Widow Murdered In Shahkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) A 60-year-old widow was found murdered in her home in Shahkot, Chichawatni on Monday here.
According to police, the victim named Jamila Bibi was found with her throat slit and her body was discovered in her house.
Police reports indicate that Jamila's husband, Sardar Ali had passed away some time ago and the couple had no children.
Jameela was living alone in her house when unknown assailants attacked her with weapons late at night.
The police have registered a case and formed a team to arrest the suspects who are still at large.
The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination at the Tehsil Hospital.
