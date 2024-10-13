Widow Murdered In Women Dispute
Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) A 55-years old widower was fatally shot in a dispute in village Batakara of tehsil Topi, police said on Sunday.
According to FIR lodged by Arif’s wife, she and her mother were returning home when they were attacked by three assailants.
As a result, his mother lost her life, however she remained safe.
Police have registered a case against three suspects, identified as Akhrar, Saeedzada, and Khanzada, residents of Mohallad Alizai, Batakara. Police have also launched an investigation to apprehend the culprits.
