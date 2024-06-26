Widow of eminent Kashmiri writer and journalist, Kalim Akhter, passes away

Begum Farhat Kalim, the widow of the renowned Kashmiri writer, journalist, and former General Manager of the National Press Trust of Pakistan (NPT), Kalim Akhtar, passed away in Lahore on Wednesday after a brief illness, according to family sources

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Begum Farhat Kalim, the widow of the renowned Kashmiri writer, journalist, and former General Manager of the National Press Trust of Pakistan (NPT), Kalim Akhtar, passed away in Lahore on Wednesday after a brief illness, according to family sources.

The funeral prayer will be held on June 28 (Friday) at 2:00 p.m., following Jumma prayer, at her residence located at House 201, B-Block, Sukh Chayn Gardens, Lahore.

She will be laid to rest later that day in her ancestral graveyard in Lahore, the sources added.

