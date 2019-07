Shamim Ishaq, the widow of former President of Pakistan, Ghulam Ishaq Khan passed away after a brief illness here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Shamim Ishaq, the widow of former President of Pakistan , Ghulam Ishaq Khan passed away after a brief illness here on Friday.

She was the maternal grandmother of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra. Her funeral prayer would be offered in University Town.