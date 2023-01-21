Widow of martyred policeman shot dead

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Unknown assailants on Friday shot dead the widow of a martyred policeman in Yakkatoot area, in the jurisdiction of Agha Mirjani police station, and managed to fled from the scene.

The sister of the deceased woman, Ayesah told police that her sister Marina (35), the widow of martyred policeman, Niaz Muhammad, was on her way for shifting to new house, when assailants shot her dead near Rondah Fida Abad area.

Her husband Constable Niaz Muhammad was martyred by assailants in Gul Bahar area in March 2021.

Soon after the incident, police reached the area and collected evidence from the crime scene for investigation.