ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The dead body of a person you people earlier received and buried was not your husband's . Mistakenly the dead body of some one else was handed over to you people . This was the call received from PIA authorities by widow of Zeeshan Malik who lost his life in crash of PK 3803 a couple of days before Eid.

Zeeshan Malik was among 92 passengers of the ill fated flight . He was resident on Dhok Lahm Tehsil Pindigheb an employee of an oil company . After two days of the crash of PK 3803 , the authorities had handed over dead body of Zeeshan Malik which . His widow and other legal heirs had received the dead body and on the day of Eid ul Fitr he was buried in graveyard of Dhok Lahm in tehsil Pindigheb of Attock district in the presence of large number of mourners which included his relatives and villagers.

After two weeks suddenly his widow received a call that the dead body of Zeeshan Malik has now been identified through DNA test and the dead body they earlier recieved was of Zohaib s/o Sharif Raza r/o Karachi.

This call was a great shock for her than the call she had recieved when the aeroplane had crashed . She along with her other relatives and in laws were in a state of shock , grief and confusion that what to do and what not to do . The widow of Zeeshan along with her relatives again went to Karachi and received another dead body which as per the PIA authorities was the dead body of Zeeshan Malik. Hos funeral prayer was held in village Lahm and laid to rest beside the grave which was two days ago the grave of Zeshan Malik but now was renamed as the grave of Zohaib . On the other hand the relatives of Zohaib were also informed about the great mistake rather blunder and carelessness of PIA authorities however they decided not to exhume the grave of Zohaib and decided to remain buried in Dhok Lahm .