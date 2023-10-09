Open Menu

Widow Receives Cheque Worth Rs 3.1 Mln On Dera Ombudsman’s Orders

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 05:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) On the directives of the Federal Ombudsman Office Dera Ismail Khan, a widow received a cheque of Rs 3.1 million from a State Life Insurance company.

Spokesman of Dera Ombudsman Office in a press release said that Rafat Arshad had lodged a complaint with the Federal Ombudsman's office, seeking help to get the death claim from a State Life Insurance Company.

Soon after receiving the application, he said, the Investigating Officer of Federal Ombudsman Office Dera Arif Khan Kundi issued instructions to the company for implementing the State Life Insurance's death claim regulations and thus, the case was decided in a short time.

As a result, the State Life Company presented a compliance report to the Implementation Officer Shafqat Ali and the widow received a cheque worth 31 lakh rupee.

She expressed gratitude to Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi and Regional Officer Sang Marjan for their assistance in receiving her rightful claim.

She had stated that her late husband had purchased an insurance policy and had also worked as a Sales Manager at the State Life Insurance office when he died in 2021.

Regional Office Incharge Sang Marjan Mahsood stated that the institution under the leadership of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi had always extended relief to masses by providing them inexpensive and speedy justice.

