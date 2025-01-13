Widow Receives Family Pension Arrears After Federal Ombudsman’s Intervention
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) A widow from Oghi, Mansehra, received Rs. 322,730 in family pension arrears after a two-year delay, following the intervention of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi.
The funds were released after the Federal Ombudsman ruled in favour of the complainant, ensuring swift action and resolution.
According to the details, the widow of Muhammad Zaman had filed a complaint with the Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office in Abbottabad against the Controller Military Accounts (Pensions) Department, Lahore. She claimed that despite submitting all necessary documents, her pension arrears had not been released for two years.
In response, the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Abbottabad promptly issued a notice to the Controller Military Accounts (Pensions) Lahore. After a comprehensive inquiry, Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi directed the department to release the pending amount immediately.
The department complied by disbursing Rs. 300,895 in arrears and a monthly pension of Rs. 21,895. Expressing her gratitude, the widow thanked Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi and Deputy Registrar of the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Abbottabad, Adnan Jadoon, for their efforts in addressing her long-pending grievance.
Speaking on the occasion, Adviser-in-Charge of the Federal Ombudsman Hazara Division, Rasheed Ahmed stated that the institution takes immediate action against mismanagement in federal departments. He stressed that public complaints are resolved without delay and that strict adherence to decisions is a priority.
Rasheed Ahmed further highlighted that the Federal Ombudsman serves as a “people’s court,” providing free and prompt resolution of complaints. He urged citizens to utilize the Ombudsman’s services to resolve their issues efficiently.
