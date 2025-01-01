Open Menu

Widow Receives Pending Dues After Federal Ombudsman’s Intervention

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Widow receives pending dues after Federal Ombudsman’s intervention

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi's decisive action has brought relief to a widow from Haripur, resolving her two year delay in receiving Worker Welfare Fund payments.

The complainant, the widow of former security guard Muti-ur-Rehman, had approached the Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office in Abbottabad with a grievance against WAPDA’s Lahore department for withholding her rightful dues despite submitting all necessary documentation.

The Federal Ombudsman’s office acted swiftly, issuing notices to the relevant WAPDA officials and conducting a comprehensive investigation.

Following this, Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi ruled in favor of the complainant and directed the department to release the pending funds immediately. Complying with the orders, WAPDA issued a cheque of PKR 42,090 to the complainant.

Expressing her gratitude, the widow thanked Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi and Rasheed Ahmad, Advisor-in-Charge of the Regional Office Abbottabad, for resolving her long-standing issue and ensuring the release of her dues.

Related Topics

Lahore Abbottabad WAPDA Haripur Pakistani Rupee All From

Recent Stories

Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agre ..

Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga

10 minutes ago
 At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd ..

At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nucle ..

Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities

26 minutes ago
 Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

27 minutes ago
 Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 oth ..

Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service

34 minutes ago
 Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if si ..

Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi

54 minutes ago
Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

57 minutes ago
 Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians i ..

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza

1 hour ago
 MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers n ..

MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

2 hours ago
 Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions ..

Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival

3 hours ago
 Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s n ..

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan