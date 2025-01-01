Widow receives pending dues after Federal Ombudsman’s intervention

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi's decisive action has brought relief to a widow from Haripur, resolving her two year delay in receiving Worker Welfare Fund payments.

The complainant, the widow of former security guard Muti-ur-Rehman, had approached the Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office in Abbottabad with a grievance against WAPDA’s Lahore department for withholding her rightful dues despite submitting all necessary documentation.

The Federal Ombudsman’s office acted swiftly, issuing notices to the relevant WAPDA officials and conducting a comprehensive investigation.

Following this, Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi ruled in favor of the complainant and directed the department to release the pending funds immediately. Complying with the orders, WAPDA issued a cheque of PKR 42,090 to the complainant.

Expressing her gratitude, the widow thanked Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi and Rasheed Ahmad, Advisor-in-Charge of the Regional Office Abbottabad, for resolving her long-standing issue and ensuring the release of her dues.