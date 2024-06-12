Widow Receives Pension Arrears On Dera Ombudsman’s Orders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) A widow received pension arrears from the Office of Controller Military Accounts (CMA) pension, Lahore on the directives of the Federal Ombudsman Office Dera Ismail Khan.
Spokesman of the Dera Ombudsman Office in a press release said that a widow had complained with the Federal Ombudsman's office, seeking help to get her pension arrears from the Controller Military Accounts pension, Lahore office.
Soon after receiving the application, the Incharge Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman, Dera Ismail Khan Sang Marjan ordered an inquiry and got details about the case from the office and thus, the case was decided within one and a half months time.
As a result, the CMA has given the pending amount of pension arrears of around Rs 281,000 to the woman.
The woman expressed gratitude to Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi and Regional Officer Sang Marjan for their assistance in receiving her rightful pension arrears pending over the last two years.
Regional Office Incharge Sang Marjan Mahsood stated that the institution under the leadership of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi had always extended relief to the masses by providing them with free and speedy justice.
