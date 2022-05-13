UrduPoint.com

Widow Receives Rs 4 Million On Ombudsman Ruling

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 03:59 PM

On the directives of the Federal Ombudsman, the widow of the deceased official of the Culture and Tourism Department namely Mithal Lakho, was paid the pension amount of her husband to the tune of Rs 4 million

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :On the directives of the Federal Ombudsman, the widow of the deceased official of the Culture and Tourism Department namely Mithal Lakho, was paid the pension amount of her husband to the tune of Rs 4 million.

The widow of the deceased Mithal Lakho had filed a petition with the ombudsman pleading that the concerned department was not paying her late husband's pension.

After hearing the arguments, the court ruled in favor of the petitioner and ordered the department to pay her the pension. In response to the ruling, the Culture and Tourism department paid her Rs 4 million.

