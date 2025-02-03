Widow Receives Withheld 500,000 After Federal Ombudsman’s Intervention
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 07:06 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Abbottabad Monday continues to ensure swift resolution of public grievances, as demonstrated by a recent case in which a widow from Haripur received a long-with held payment of Rs. 500,000 from Postal Life Insurance.
The widow, had filed a complaint at the Federal Ombudsman’s regional office in Abbottabad after facing delays in receiving her due amount. She stated that her late husband had purchased a lump-sum policy worth Rs. 500,000 in 2020, which he surrendered in 2023 due to financial constraints.
Despite submitting the required documents, she had not received her payment.
Upon reviewing the case, Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi ruled in favor of the complainant and directed Postal Life Insurance to issue the payment without further delay. Acting on these directives, the department released a check of Rs. 500,000 to the widow.
Expressing her gratitude, the complainant thanked Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi and Rasheed Ahmed, Advisor and In-Charge of the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office in Abbottabad, for their efforts in resolving her prolonged issue.
