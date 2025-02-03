Open Menu

Widow Receives Withheld 500,000 After Federal Ombudsman’s Intervention

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 07:06 PM

Widow receives withheld 500,000 after federal ombudsman’s intervention

The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Abbottabad Monday continues to ensure swift resolution of public grievances, as demonstrated by a recent case in which a widow from Haripur received a long-with held payment of Rs. 500,000 from Postal Life Insurance

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Abbottabad Monday continues to ensure swift resolution of public grievances, as demonstrated by a recent case in which a widow from Haripur received a long-with held payment of Rs. 500,000 from Postal Life Insurance.

The widow, had filed a complaint at the Federal Ombudsman’s regional office in Abbottabad after facing delays in receiving her due amount. She stated that her late husband had purchased a lump-sum policy worth Rs. 500,000 in 2020, which he surrendered in 2023 due to financial constraints.

Despite submitting the required documents, she had not received her payment.

Upon reviewing the case, Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi ruled in favor of the complainant and directed Postal Life Insurance to issue the payment without further delay. Acting on these directives, the department released a check of Rs. 500,000 to the widow.

Expressing her gratitude, the complainant thanked Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi and Rasheed Ahmed, Advisor and In-Charge of the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office in Abbottabad, for their efforts in resolving her prolonged issue.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th SICFAB

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th SICFAB

22 minutes ago
 Outsourcing of solid waste management inaugurated ..

Outsourcing of solid waste management inaugurated in Yazman

2 minutes ago
 DC visits Khanqah Sharif to inspect cleanliness

DC visits Khanqah Sharif to inspect cleanliness

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns terrorist attack

2 minutes ago
 KPJA holds training on judicial service career cou ..

KPJA holds training on judicial service career counselling

2 minutes ago
 Beyonce wins top country album honors at Grammys

Beyonce wins top country album honors at Grammys

2 minutes ago
CS GB visits Municipal Library Gilgit, orders impr ..

CS GB visits Municipal Library Gilgit, orders improvement of facilities

2 minutes ago
 SSP Shoaib leads crackdown on kite selling, nabs f ..

SSP Shoaib leads crackdown on kite selling, nabs five, seizes 50,000 kites

2 minutes ago
 CPO Hamdani chairs meeting to review Rawalpindi Po ..

CPO Hamdani chairs meeting to review Rawalpindi Police performance

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China Institute & CVF-V20 join forces to ..

Pakistan-China Institute & CVF-V20 join forces to boost climate resilience

2 minutes ago
 RUDA holds ballot for first school in Chahar Bagh

RUDA holds ballot for first school in Chahar Bagh

1 minute ago
 Registration opens for attractive vehicle number p ..

Registration opens for attractive vehicle number plates via e-auction app & web ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan