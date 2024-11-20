Widow stabbed to death

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) An elderly widow was stabbed to death by unknown outlaws at Jeevan City in jurisdictions of Model Town police station on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Balqees Bibi was living alone following the death of her husband about four months ago was found stabbed multiple times in a brutal attack.

Receiving information, the police concerned reached the spot and secured evidence and started the investigations into the incident.

Police sources added that investigations have been started into the incident and the culprits would be arrested soon.

The police shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala for autopsy while a case has also been registered against unknown outlaws.

APP/aaj