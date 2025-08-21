Widow To Get A Lifetime Pension After Death Of A Govt Employee
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Amendments have been made to the Punjab Civil Service Pension Rules, after which the widow will get a lifetime pension after the death of a government employee.
The Punjab Finance Department official sources told APP that after the approval of the Governor of Punjab, the provincial finance department has also issued a notification, according to which in case of more than one marriage of a government employee, the pension will be divided equally among the widows.
According to the notification, in case of a second marriage of a widow, the pension will be stopped.
It should be noted that after the death of a government employee, the widow's pension was limited to 10 years, however, the Punjab government has restored the family pension.
