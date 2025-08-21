Widow to get a lifetime pension after death of a govt employee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Amendments have been made to the Punjab Civil Service Pension Rules, after which the widow will get a lifetime pension after the death of a government employee.

The Punjab Finance Department official sources told APP that after the approval of the Governor of Punjab, the provincial finance department has also issued a notification, according to which in case of more than one marriage of a government employee, the pension will be divided equally among the widows.

According to the notification, in case of a second marriage of a widow, the pension will be stopped.

It should be noted that after the death of a government employee, the widow's pension was limited to 10 years, however, the Punjab government has restored the family pension.