Open Menu

Widow To Get A Lifetime Pension After Death Of A Govt Employee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Widow to get a lifetime pension after death of a govt employee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Amendments have been made to the Punjab Civil Service Pension Rules, after which the widow will get a lifetime pension after the death of a government employee.

The Punjab Finance Department official sources told APP that after the approval of the Governor of Punjab, the provincial finance department has also issued a notification, according to which in case of more than one marriage of a government employee, the pension will be divided equally among the widows.

According to the notification, in case of a second marriage of a widow, the pension will be stopped.

It should be noted that after the death of a government employee, the widow's pension was limited to 10 years, however, the Punjab government has restored the family pension.

Recent Stories

US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

5 minutes ago
 Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stabl ..

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..

20 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

50 minutes ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

50 minutes ago
 Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

1 hour ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

3 hours ago
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

3 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

3 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

3 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

4 hours ago
 DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics ..

DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

4 hours ago
 Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as g ..

Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan