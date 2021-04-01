Widow travels 100 km daily on motorbike during job

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :A courageous widow, who refuses to succumb to hopelessness, travels 100 km daily on her motorbike to reach workplace to bring up her four children.

The middle-aged Narjis is a local resident, whose husband was expired few months ago. She instead of raising hands before society, she decides to run wheel of her life independently as for her, strive was better option than to settle for mediocrity.

"Finally I got employment in World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to make my both ends meet. I didn't want to get burden on my in-laws" she said, talking to APP on Thursday.

She runs motorbike to Head Bikani, Meer Hazaar and Jitoi wich are about 100 km away from her home daily.

"I provide people valuable information with regard to preserving healthy environment at their homes and surrounding places since it has become a burning issue now e days " she described.

Nurjis felt regret as she was discouraged initially since nobody was ready to take her away for discharging her duty when she had succeeded to secure her job in the organisation.

"But it didn't lead to down my determination" she said adding that she learnt to drive motorbike to carry out her official assignment.

She said although her family, rather people of entire clan don't like her way of driving motorbike and even leaving for official working. However sometimes, people come up to help me after giving me due respect that emboldens me a lot.

"I would suggest needy women to never lose their heart during time of deprivation and kickstart engine of their lives on their own instead searching any body to hold them independent" she said in her message.