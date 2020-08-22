UrduPoint.com
Widow Woman Allegedly Deprived Of Cash Rs One Mln By Means Of Fraud

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 09:10 AM

Widow woman allegedly deprived of cash Rs one mln by means of fraud

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police arrested two alleged outlaws who allegedly deprived of a widow woman from cash Rs one million.

According to Sinawan police station sources, two alleged outlaws namely Muhammad Suleman and Qadir Bukhash received cash Rs one million from a widow woman, resident of Sidhari village.

They promised her of bright future of her kids. They pretended themselves as representative of NGO. They got money by means of fraud. Police arrested the both alleged outlaws and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

