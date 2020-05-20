Widowed mothers of Dar-ul-Ehsas orphan kids get Eid gifts, to get Rs 11000 each soon

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The widowed mothers of kids of Dar ul Ehsas centre in Kotaddu Wedneaday received Eid dresses as gift from Pakistan Bait ul Maal (PBM) with promises to receive another Rs 11000 financial assistance soon.

PBM Assistant Director Kashif Aslam handed over Eid dresses to mothers of Ehsas centre kids and delivered the message of PBM Managing Director Aon Abbas Bappi to them.

PBM MD thanked the mothers for properly taking care of their kids at home since the closure of Ehsas centre due to summer vacations.

He advised them not to take kids to crowded places and take care of their food and clothing.

The MD said that over 5500 kids of Ehsas centre have already been provided Rs 11000 each during the ongoing summer vacations and another Rs 11000 financial assistance would reach them soon.

A woman Amna Mai, whose husband had allegedly committed suicide due to poverty also received a Rs 60,000 financial assistance cheque from the PBM on the occasion.