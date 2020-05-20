UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Widowed Mothers Of Dar-ul-Ehsas Orphan Kids Get Eid Gifts, To Get Rs 11000 Each Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 07:59 PM

Widowed mothers of Dar-ul-Ehsas orphan kids get Eid gifts, to get Rs 11000 each soon

The widowed mothers of kids of Dar ul Ehsas centre in Kotaddu Wedneaday received Eid dresses as gift from Pakistan Bait ul Maal (PBM) with promises to receive another Rs 11000 financial assistance soon

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The widowed mothers of kids of Dar ul Ehsas centre in Kotaddu Wedneaday received Eid dresses as gift from Pakistan Bait ul Maal (PBM) with promises to receive another Rs 11000 financial assistance soon.

PBM Assistant Director Kashif Aslam handed over Eid dresses to mothers of Ehsas centre kids and delivered the message of PBM Managing Director Aon Abbas Bappi to them.

PBM MD thanked the mothers for properly taking care of their kids at home since the closure of Ehsas centre due to summer vacations.

He advised them not to take kids to crowded places and take care of their food and clothing.

The MD said that over 5500 kids of Ehsas centre have already been provided Rs 11000 each during the ongoing summer vacations and another Rs 11000 financial assistance would reach them soon.

A woman Amna Mai, whose husband had allegedly committed suicide due to poverty also received a Rs 60,000 financial assistance cheque from the PBM on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Suicide Women From

Recent Stories

UAE, Jordan align COVID-19 countermeasures in air ..

31 minutes ago

Chairman PAL condoles deaths of Azad Haider,Munir ..

2 minutes ago

15 new COVID-19 positive cases registered in AJK, ..

2 minutes ago

Two criminals held; snatched cash and weapons reco ..

2 minutes ago

Volunteers in Russia's St. Petersburg to Participa ..

5 minutes ago

Committee agrees to proposal about opening shrines ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.