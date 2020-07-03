(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :A widow of a former Zila council tax inspector who was denied pension for last two decades saw light at the end of the tunnel on Friday when deputy commissioner intervened decisively.

Naseem Bibi had been running from pillar to post for the last twenty years since her husband Ijaz Hussain's death.

However, all her attempt failed to translate into issuance of pension benefits she was legally entitled to.

On Friday, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi took serious notice of the plight of the widow when her application came up before him. He ordered tehsil council officials to complete the case of the widow and issue her pension within a week time. He further ordered that no further delay in issuance of her pension would be tolerated.