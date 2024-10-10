Widow’s Right To Marry: FOSPAH Leads The Way, And Lahore High Court Echoes
Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) In a groundbreaking move for women’s rights, the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (FOSPAH) recently ruled in the matter of Javeria Yasir Vs. Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) that the CAA’s requirement for widows to submit an annual non-marriage certificate to retain employment was unconstitutional and discriminatory.
Javeria Yasir has been working in CAA since 2013, after the death of her husband, under the Family Assistance Package Scheme, 2006. Under the 2014 CAA Service Regulations, Ms Yasir was asked to submit proof of her marital status, that she is still single, by sharing a non-marriage certificate annually, said in a Press Release issued here on Wednesday.
The Hon’ble Ombudsperson, Ms Fauzia Viqar, declared the requirement for a non-marriage certificate to be unconstitutional and against the spirit of Article 25 of the Constitution, which not only guarantees equality of citizens, it also imposes a duty on the State to take special measures for the empowerment of women and children. Section 26 of the Contract Act of 1872 also invalidates agreements that restrict marriage.
By abolishing this discriminatory policy, FOSPAH reaffirmed widows' rights to remarry across the country and emphasized that no woman should be penalized for remarrying after her husband’s death.
Building upon this momentum, the Lahore High Court (LHC) echoed FOSPAH's stance in a recent ruling regarding the case of Zoya islam Vs.
Government of Pakistan, etc.
The appellant, Ms Zoya, the widow of the deceased employee, was appointed as Naib Qasid under the Memorandum/Order dated 03.01.2020 on a contract basis for five years in pursuance of the Family Assistance Package Scheme. She contracted a second marriage upon which her place of employment, Pakistan Mint, terminated her service relying on a notification issued by the Establishment Division, which stated, “After remarriage, the widow becomes ineligible to receive family pension.
Therefore, this Division is of the view that her contract should be terminated from the date of her remarriage”. This was even though the memorandum had already been declared illegal by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2017.
Delivered by a Division Bench, the LHC declared that a widow's employment cannot be terminated due to her remarriage.
The decision emphasized that Islamic principles, the Constitution, and Shariah collectively support a widow’s right to remarry.
The LHC’s ruling not only reinforces FOSPAH’s earlier decision but also demonstrates the effectiveness of FOSPAH’s proactive approach to championing gender justice. With these landmark rulings, both FOSPAH and the LHC send a powerful message that gender-based discrimination, particularly against widows, will not be tolerated.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious criminal injured by accomplices' fire"12 minutes ago
-
All major political parties signed CoD: Asif12 minutes ago
-
4 killed in Jamshoro traffic accident32 minutes ago
-
Gwadar University, ANF hold awareness session on drug prevention42 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to provide investor friendly environment to businessmen: Minister52 minutes ago
-
AJK Govt allocates Rs 71 billion for supply of electricity, flour on subsidized rates52 minutes ago
-
IHC cancels Bushra Bibi's bail hearing due to judge unavailability1 hour ago
-
PML-N leader alleges PTI fabricates controversies under external influence1 hour ago
-
SHEC delegation visits SAU, reviews progress of institution1 hour ago
-
Legal reforms vital to strengthen judicial system: Rana Ihsan1 hour ago
-
Stern actions, several buildings sealed after dengue larvae found1 hour ago
-
Hyderabad: Anti-Polio vaccination campaign to begin from October 281 hour ago