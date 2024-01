Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins

The annual examination of Wifaq ul Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan began here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The annual examination of Wifaq ul Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan began here on Tuesday.

Nine examination centers have been set up to facilitate the candidates at Jamia Islamia Imdadia Satiana Road; Darul Uloom Peoples Colony, Jamia Darul Quran Muslim Town, Jamia Farooq Azam Jhang Road, Jamia Islamia Muhammadia Satiana Road, Jamia Qasmia GM Abad, Jamia Ubaidia Allama Iqbal Colony, Jamia Islamia Arabia Madni Town and Darul Uloom Islamia Central Jail Jarranwala Road.

Over 2,092 candidates appeared in the examination. The examination will end on February 5.