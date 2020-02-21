UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wife Accused In Murdering Her Husband Nabbed After 19 Years

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:26 PM

Wife accused in murdering her husband nabbed after 19 years

Shahdra police have arrested a woman accused in killing her husband after 19 years.According to Investigation police spokesperson, Salama Bibi, a proclaimed offender had murdered her husband in complicity with her friend Laiq Khan in 200 and had fled to Swabi, KP

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st February, 2020) Shahdra police have arrested a woman accused in killing her husband after 19 years.According to Investigation police spokesperson, Salama Bibi, a proclaimed offender had murdered her husband in complicity with her friend Laiq Khan in 200 and had fled to Swabi, KP.

Police said the accused got married to Laiq Khan one year after killing her husband.

But the accused has been arrested with the help of modern technology after 19 years.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Technology Married Salama Swabi Women

Recent Stories

Stage actress quits 25-year old association with t ..

2 minutes ago

Local Press: The UAE’s gift of hope

13 minutes ago

Light rain likely at few places in northeast Punja ..

1 minute ago

Farogh Naseem expresses concerns over nomination o ..

1 minute ago

Afghan peace process moving in right direction: Pr ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court (SC) orders to make KCR functional i ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.