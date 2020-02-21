Wife accused in murdering her husband nabbed after 19 years

Shahdra police have arrested a woman accused in killing her husband after 19 years.According to Investigation police spokesperson, Salama Bibi, a proclaimed offender had murdered her husband in complicity with her friend Laiq Khan in 200 and had fled to Swabi, KP

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st February, 2020) Shahdra police have arrested a woman accused in killing her husband after 19 years.According to Investigation police spokesperson, Salama Bibi, a proclaimed offender had murdered her husband in complicity with her friend Laiq Khan in 200 and had fled to Swabi, KP.

Police said the accused got married to Laiq Khan one year after killing her husband.

But the accused has been arrested with the help of modern technology after 19 years.