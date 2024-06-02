Wife allegedly killed by husband

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) In the Chak Frazi area of the Rangpur sub-tehsil of Muzaffargarh, a wife was allegedly killed by her husband on Saturday.

A 20-year-old woman named Rizwana died on the spot when her husband shot and killed her.

According to police sources, on the information of the victim's brother, police station Rangpur reached the spot and started the operation.

The body has been shifted to DHQ Hospital in Muzaffargarh for a post-mortem.

The police have registered the case and started investigation.