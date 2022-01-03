Wife among three arrested in killing of Advocate Omar Khitab Sherani: DPO

District Police Officer DI Khan Najam ul Hasnain Liaquat Monday said that ANP candidate for Tehsil Mayor Advocate Omar Khitab Sherani was allegedly killed by his third wife who has been arrested along with two other accused

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :District Police Officer DI Khan Najam ul Hasnain Liaquat Monday said that ANP candidate for Tehsil Mayor Advocate Omar Khitab Sherani was allegedly killed by his third wife who has been arrested along with two other accused.

Addressing a press conference at his office, he said that the alleged accused Anita was third wife of Advocate Sherani.

She along with her two accomplices killed him on December 18 and tried to make it an incident of political rivalry or terrorism.

The DPO said that the investigation team conducted an inquiry on scientific grounds and collected mobile data of the accused after which the real culprits could be identified and arrested.

During the initial investigation the three accused confessed to the crime, he said adding that it was a challenge case for the district police as it happened a day before local government elections.