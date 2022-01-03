UrduPoint.com

Wife Among Three Arrested In Killing Of Advocate Omar Khitab Sherani: DPO

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Wife among three arrested in killing of Advocate Omar Khitab Sherani: DPO

District Police Officer DI Khan Najam ul Hasnain Liaquat Monday said that ANP candidate for Tehsil Mayor Advocate Omar Khitab Sherani was allegedly killed by his third wife who has been arrested along with two other accused

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :District Police Officer DI Khan Najam ul Hasnain Liaquat Monday said that ANP candidate for Tehsil Mayor Advocate Omar Khitab Sherani was allegedly killed by his third wife who has been arrested along with two other accused.

Addressing a press conference at his office, he said that the alleged accused Anita was third wife of Advocate Sherani.

She along with her two accomplices killed him on December 18 and tried to make it an incident of political rivalry or terrorism.

The DPO said that the investigation team conducted an inquiry on scientific grounds and collected mobile data of the accused after which the real culprits could be identified and arrested.

During the initial investigation the three accused confessed to the crime, he said adding that it was a challenge case for the district police as it happened a day before local government elections.

Related Topics

Police Awami National Party Mobile Wife December Government

Recent Stories

Impossible to run the country without loans: Mian ..

Impossible to run the country without loans: Mian Zahid Hussain

48 minutes ago
 UVAS holds meeting on pre International Poultry Ex ..

UVAS holds meeting on pre International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Conferenc ..

49 minutes ago
 I learned a lot from Professor: Babar Azam

I learned a lot from Professor: Babar Azam

50 seconds ago
 German Government Declines to Confirm Putin-Scholz ..

German Government Declines to Confirm Putin-Scholz Meeting in January

51 seconds ago
 No new death from Corona in KP

No new death from Corona in KP

54 seconds ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 03 J ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 03 Jan 2022

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.