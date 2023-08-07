Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secretary General

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of Yasin Malik and her daughter Raziyah Sultana Monday here presented a letter at the office of United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), appealing to the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to save the Kashmiri leader from capital punishment

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of Yasin Malik and her daughter Raziyah Sultana Monday here presented a letter at the office of United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), appealing to the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to save the Kashmiri leader from capital punishment.

In the appeal to avert a murder in cold blood of Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, her daughter said, "My father Yasin Malik, 57, is the face of Kashmir's nonviolent political struggle, which stems from a resolution of the very organisation you hear today. He has given away his youth, his family, his health in the belief that the people of Kashmir deserve, as the most basic human right, the right to self-determination.

" "For that, he currently rots in a death cell of the notorious Tihar Jail in India since May 2019. It is four years of inhumane imprisonment with no right to a fair trial. He has spent 25 such years in multiple Indian jails. Are we waiting for him to die and crown him Kashmir's Mandela? I am practically an orphan and my mother is living the life of a widow," the letter stated.

In a tweet, Mushaal said, "Our 11-year-old daughter Raziyah Sultan and I led a rally in Muzaffarabad today against the Capital Punishment Case of my jailed husband Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Mohammad Yasin in Delhi Court.

Raziyah Sultan presented a letter appealing to save her papa from hanging at UNMOGIP office addressing to Sec General UN."