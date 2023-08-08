Open Menu

Wife, Daughter Of Yasin Malik Appeal To UN Secretary General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secretary General

MUZAFFARABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of Yasin Malik and her daughter Raziyah Sultana Monday here presented a letter at the office of United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), appealing to the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to save the Kashmiri leader from capital punishment.

In the appeal to avert a murder in cold blood of Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, her daughter said, "My father Yasin Malik, 57, is the face of Kashmir's nonviolent political struggle, which stems from a resolution of the very organisation you hear today. He has given away his youth, his family, his health in the belief that the people of Kashmir deserve, as the most basic human right, the right to self-determination.

" "For that, he currently rots in a death cell of the notorious Tihar Jail in India since May 2019. It is four years of inhumane imprisonment with no right to a fair trial. He has spent 25 such years in multiple Indian jails. Are we waiting for him to die and crown him Kashmir's Mandela? I am practically an orphan and my mother is living the life of a widow," the letter stated.

In a tweet, Mushaal said, "Our 11-year-old daughter Raziyah Sultan and I led a rally in Muzaffarabad today against the Capital Punishment Case of my jailed husband Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Mohammad Yasin in Delhi Court.

Raziyah Sultan presented a letter appealing to save her papa from hanging at UNMOGIP office addressing to Sec General UN."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Murder Delhi Resolution United Nations Jail Wife Jammu Muzaffarabad May 2019 Family From Blood Court

Recent Stories

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

10 minutes ago
 PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

19 minutes ago
 Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution ..

Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution - Elections Authority

19 minutes ago
 'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged ..

'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged 87

29 minutes ago
 Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secreta ..

Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secretary General

29 minutes ago
 Next elections to be held after completion of deli ..

Next elections to be held after completion of delimitation process: Minister for ..

29 minutes ago
National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub ..

National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub-group on GDI

24 minutes ago
 ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Polic ..

ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Policy 2015

29 minutes ago
 PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul ..

PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul Khan for joining party

24 minutes ago
 Heatwaves, high temperatures threatening young liv ..

Heatwaves, high temperatures threatening young lives in South Asia: UNICEF

24 minutes ago
 Ensuring Safety of Arabian Gulf Being Gulf Countri ..

Ensuring Safety of Arabian Gulf Being Gulf Countries' Job - Iranian Foreign Mini ..

24 minutes ago
 District Administration Jhang announces home decor ..

District Administration Jhang announces home decoration contest on Independence ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan