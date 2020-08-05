(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Hassanabdal Police on Wednesday claimed to resolve the murder of a man of Burhan and woman her paramour and two daughters turned to be assassins who were arrested and sent behind bars.

The district Police officer Syed Khalid Hamdani told newsmen that Mohammad Shafiq- a resident of Burhan was killed in his house under mysterious circumstances.

The brother of the deceased reported the matter to Hassanabdal Police which took the widow of the man into custody and grilled her. The DPO has said that during interrogation, she confessed that she along with her two daughters and her paramour engineered a plan to end life of her husband as she subject her serve torture.

He said that police have arrested all the four accused and send them behind bars.