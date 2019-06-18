Wife die, husband injure in road accident in Mansehra

Wife died and her husband became critical injured when their motorcycle fell into a deep gorge at Kalas Nawaz Abad Manshera

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : Wife died and her husband became critical injured when their motorcycle fell into a deep gorge at Kalas Nawaz Abad Manshera.

According to the police sources, Saddam Hussain and his wife were going to Manshera on motorbike that Saddam Hussain lost his control over the bike and fell into a deep gorge where his wife died at the spot and he also got critical injures.

Locals have rescued Saddam Hussain and shifted him to the King Abdullah Hospital Manshera while the body of his wife after the postmortem also handed over the family.

Wife of the Saddam Hussain belonged to Chitral where his parents got the dead body of their daughter and moved to their native area Chitral to offer the funeral prayer.