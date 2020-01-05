UrduPoint.com
Wife Dies, Husband Got Critically Injured In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 03:48 PM

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th January, 2020) A woman has been killed in road mishap on Jhang road near Airport in Faisalabad.According to media reports, Ikram 57 and his wife Shaista were on the way to home on motorbike when Rickshaw hit them near airport on Jhang road.

As a result they fell down on the ground and behind tractor hit the woman and she died on the spot.Ikram got critically injured and shifted to hospital for medical assistance where doctors are trying to save his life.The woman dead body was handed over to family members after legal action.

More Stories From Pakistan

