Wife dies, husband injured in road mishap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :A wife died, her husband and son injured when their motorcycle overturned here Wednesday.

Police said Gul Muhammad along with his wife and son was going to Risalpur from Rawalpindi met with fatal road accident at Khairabad due to burst of tyre.

As a result, Gul Muhammad's wife was killed on the spot after sustaining head wounds and the others were injured The injured were rushed to hospital.