Wife gets life jail, paramour death sentence for killing husband

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Multan Ghulam Mujtaba Baloch Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a woman and death sentence to her alleged paramour on charge of killing her husband in Aug 2019.

According to prosecution, complainant Nasir Iqbal said that his brother Naveed Iqbal was married to accused Nuzhat Rasheed fourteen years ago and two children were born to him. He said that his deceased brother's wife later allegedly developed illicit relations with accused Malik Nauman alias Kashi.

He said, his brother warned accused to stay away from his wife. However, on Aug 15, the accused strangulated his brother to death.

The court awarded death sentence to accused Malik Nauman and life imprisonment to deceased's wife. Both accused were also ordered to pay Rs 300,000 each as fine.

Meanwhile, the complainant has also filed a case with a family court to get custody of two children of his deceased brother.