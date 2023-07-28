Open Menu

Wife, Kids Torture Case: Police Arrests Main Culprit

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 06:50 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested another outlaw, the father of the main culprit Qazi Ahmed as he had allegedly assisted his son, in the inhuman incident of severe torture of his wife and kids in Burewala.

According to police sources, a few days ago, an alleged outlaw namely Qazi Ahmed detained and subjected his wife and kids to severe torture for the last free months.

His daughter had also lost eyesight due to the torture.

The alleged outlaw is stated as a drug addict. He was not happy with members of the family.

According to daughter Aiman (13), his father subjected them to torture.

She lost eyesight due to the torture, stated Aiman. Police on Wednesday raided the house and got the detained family released and arrested the main culprit.

However, on Friday, the police also succeeded in arresting the father of the culprit namely Qazi Qadir. Police started an investigation into the incident.

