Wife Killer Awarded Death Penalty
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 07:34 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Death penalty was awarded to a wife-killer here on Wednesday. The Bahlak police station had registered a case in this regard.
As per prosecution, the police had booked Imtiaz Ahmad and his accomplices on charge of killing his wife and submitted the challan in the court of law.
Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Sajjad Hussain awarded death sentence to Imtiaz and directed him to pay Rs 500,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased. The convict would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of one year if he failed to pay the amount of compensation.
Meanwhile, the judge acquitted other accused including Shahida Bibi, Saddam Hussain and Rab Nawaz by giving them the benefit of doubt.
