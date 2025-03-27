Wife killer gets death sentence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A local court has sentenced a man to death for murdering his wife in a brutal domestic dispute last year. The convict, Sikandar Abbas, was also fined Rs500,000.0 by the court after being found guilty of killing Kainat Bibi.

The incident occurred in 2024, following which the Wah Cantt Police swiftly arrested Abbas. Following the strong evidence and effective prosecution by the legal team, the court awarded the maximum punishment to the criminal.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the efforts of the legal team. "Securing a death sentence in such serious cases is a victory for justice and the rule of law", he said.