Wife Killer Gets Death Sentence
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 10:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A local court has sentenced a man to death for murdering his wife in a brutal domestic dispute last year. The convict, Sikandar Abbas, was also fined Rs500,000.0 by the court after being found guilty of killing Kainat Bibi.
The incident occurred in 2024, following which the Wah Cantt Police swiftly arrested Abbas. Following the strong evidence and effective prosecution by the legal team, the court awarded the maximum punishment to the criminal.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the efforts of the legal team. "Securing a death sentence in such serious cases is a victory for justice and the rule of law", he said.
Recent Stories
UAE President receives written message from President of Angola on strengthening ..
Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformation, Sports Innovation Platfor ..
Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate to launch industrial zone for ..
Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 million to Fathers' Endowment campai ..
Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Board of Trustees of Zayed bi ..
Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries
Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at charity suhoor
DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards in healthcare service excellen ..
Department of Community Development launches Volunteer in 60 Seconds initiative
Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, investment relations with Indian Amb ..
Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 million to Fathers' Endowment cam ..
SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wife killer gets death sentence6 minutes ago
-
Environmental Journalists Quarterly Meeting held6 minutes ago
-
Tariq Ch urges PTI to improve governance, security in KP areas6 minutes ago
-
SDO injured in Panjgur firing6 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns blasphemy case till after Eid16 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues 3-day power suspension programme16 minutes ago
-
Gov’t committed to ensure security, development in Balochistan36 minutes ago
-
Special team formed to recovery Ahmed Noorani's brothers: IHC told46 minutes ago
-
Jaffar Express back on track a befitting reply to terrorists: Abbasi46 minutes ago
-
CDA, education ministry partner to modernize schools, boost vocational training56 minutes ago
-
DC reviews arrangement for anti-polio campaign56 minutes ago
-
Nation seeks blessings as Lailatul Qadr, Islam’s holiest night, being observed with prayers1 hour ago