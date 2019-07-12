Wife kills husband in Noshera

The wife with assistance of her brother killed her husband over domestic dispute here on Friday

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The wife with assistance of her brother killed her husband over domestic dispute here on Friday.

Police said the incident occurred at Nazimpur area where Mehnaz Bibi with assistance of her brother and son-in-law, Sardar Khan have allegedly killed her husband islam Gul through firing at the Nazimpur market.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of deceased's mother.