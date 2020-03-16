Wife of Ali Afzal Jadoon suffocated to death

Wife of former provincial minister KP Ali Afzal Jadoon Monday suffocated to death and her son fainted when they left the gas heaters on and after gas filled the room

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Wife of former provincial minister KP Ali Afzal Jadoon Monday suffocated to death and her son fainted when they left the gas heaters on and after gas filled the room.

According to the details, wife of Ali Afzal Jadoon was temporarily left the gas heater on along with her son Major Shahbaz and had gone to bed for sleeping, unfortunately in the midnight owing to low gas pressure gas heater went off and resulting the room was filled with gas leaked by the heater and the mother suffocated to death while the son fainted.

Major Shahbaz was immediately shifted to the hospital where his condition was stable.

The funeral prayer of the wife of Ali Afzal Jadoon was offered at Muqas Town Abbottabad which was attended by the former governor KPK Sardar Mehtab Khan, MPA Orangzeb Nalotha, former chief election commissioner Farooq Pasha and local political leadership.