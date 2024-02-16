Wife Of Ali Nawaz Shah Passes Away
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Wife of Syed Ali Nawaz Shah, a brother of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, a former Federal Minister for Water Resources, passed away on Friday.
The deceased was suffering from ailment for a long time and breathed her last on Friday noon.
The funeral prayers for the departed soul are being offered in Sukkur.
Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh and Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Mughal have prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.
