Wife Of Azhar Jatoi Laid To Rest
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2024 | 11:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Funeral prayer of the wife of National Press Club (NPS) President Azhar Jatoi was offered on Saturday at Media Town.
According to National Press Club Islamabad (NPC), the funeral prayer of Jatoi's wife who died yesterday was performed in the presence of many mourners, along with journalists, lawyers, politicians and scholars participated.
Afzal Butt, president of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, senior journalist, president of PFUJ Dastur, attended the Funeral.
Haji Nawaz Raza, Finance Secretary of National Press Club Waqar Abbasi, Former President of National Press Club Farooq Faisal Khan, Anwar Raza, General Secretary of CDA Employees Union Chaudhry Yasin, Former President of Islamabad High Court Bar Association Haseeb Chaudhry, District Bar Former president of the association Chaudhry Naeem Ali Gujjar, RIUJ president Tariq Ali Work, former president Ali Raza Alvi, Abed Abbasi, Aamir Sajjad Syed, Asim Qadeer Rana and other people from various fields participated.
